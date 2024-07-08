Accenture: chip design acquisition in India

Accenture announced on Monday the acquisition of Excelmax Technologies, an Indian group specializing in chip design, for an undisclosed sum.



The American technology consulting giant explains that the purchase of this Bangalore-based company will enable it to strengthen its expertise in semiconductor engineering, at a time when the sector is booming due to the emergence of AI, data centers and edge computing.



Excelmax offers customized design support services for silicon-based systems, from consumer electronics to technology platforms, for customers in the automotive, telecoms and high-tech sectors.



Founded in 2019, the company employs 450 engineers whose areas of expertise range from logic and analog chips to manufacturing processes.



Accenture points out that this acquisition follows that of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa (Canada)-based company also specializing in silicon system design services, in 2022.



