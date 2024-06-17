Accenture: collaboration with L3Harris Technologies

Accenture announces a collaboration with L3Harris Technologies. The latter will use Accenture's expertise in cloud, infrastructure and application services to improve agility, scalability and user experience.



Some of L3Harris' IT professionals will join Accenture to benefit from new training and skills.



According to Christopher E. Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris, this collaboration will enable the company to modernize and automate its IT infrastructure more rapidly. Benefits include better cost management, improved customer service and a richer experience for IT talent.





