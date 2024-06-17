Accenture: collaboration with L3Harris Technologies
Some of L3Harris' IT professionals will join Accenture to benefit from new training and skills.
According to Christopher E. Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris, this collaboration will enable the company to modernize and automate its IT infrastructure more rapidly. Benefits include better cost management, improved customer service and a richer experience for IT talent.
