Accenture: completes acquisition of Intellera Consulting

May 23, 2024

Accenture has completed the acquisition of Intellera Consulting, a leading Italian provider of innovation-focused consulting services to the public sector.



The acquisition, announced on April 2, 2024, adds 1,400 professionals with proven expertise in strategy, consulting and technology for the public administration and healthcare sectors to Accenture's workforce.



Established in 2021 and backed by the Gyrus Capital fund, Intellera Consulting uses its vertical expertise in data and artificial intelligence to help public sector organizations navigate digital, strategic and organizational transformation processes.



Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.





