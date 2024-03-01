Accenture: completes acquisition of Jixie

Accenture has completed the acquisition of the business of media and marketing technology company Jixie.



Jixie's intelligent digital marketing platform and team will be integrated into Accenture to strengthen its marketing transformation capabilities and resources through Accenture Song - the company's creative technology group.



Terms of the transaction previously announced on December 21, 2023 were not disclosed.



