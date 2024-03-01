Accenture: completes acquisition of Jixie
Jixie's intelligent digital marketing platform and team will be integrated into Accenture to strengthen its marketing transformation capabilities and resources through Accenture Song - the company's creative technology group.
Terms of the transaction previously announced on December 21, 2023 were not disclosed.
