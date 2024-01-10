Accenture: completes acquisition of Navisite

Accenture announces the acquisition of Navisite, a provider of managed services and digital transformation.



The addition of Navisite will strengthen and evolve Accenture's application and infrastructure managed services capabilities to help clients in North America modernize their IT for the AI era says the group.



Terms of the acquisition from private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners were not disclosed.



With over 400 cloud engineers, who hold more than 2,000 certifications, Navisite has in-depth experience across multiple cloud, enterprise application and digital technology providers says the group.



