Accenture: completes acquisition of Openstream Holdings
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Announced in May 2024, the deal will add some 1,000 cloud and other digital experts to Accenture's cloud and digital engineering and manufacturing teams.
They will strengthen Accenture's capabilities to support clients in modernizing systems and applications and help them adopt cloud, data, AI and IoT technologies.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction