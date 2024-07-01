Accenture: completes acquisition of Openstream Holdings

Accenture has finalized the acquisition of Openstream Holdings and its subsidiaries, Open Stream and Neutral, to help clients 'reinvent their businesses with advanced digital technologies and become truly data-driven'.



Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Announced in May 2024, the deal will add some 1,000 cloud and other digital experts to Accenture's cloud and digital engineering and manufacturing teams.



They will strengthen Accenture's capabilities to support clients in modernizing systems and applications and help them adopt cloud, data, AI and IoT technologies.





