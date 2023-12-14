Accenture: creation of an AI center with Google Cloud

Accenture and Google Cloud have announced a new initiative to help companies adopt generative AI to improve operations, create new lines of business and build customer experiences.



Accenture and Google Cloud will create a global, joint Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) that will provide companies with the industry expertise, technical knowledge and product resources needed to build and scale applications using Google Cloud's Generative AI portfolio.



' The new CoE will help companies determine the optimal extended language model, including Google's latest model, Gemini, to use based on their business objectives ' says the group.



This is the latest step in Accenture and Google Cloud's work to help organizations reinvent their businesses with generative AI and unlock new opportunities for growth.



' With enhanced performance, efficiency and leading-edge capabilities, Gemini can dramatically improve the way large enterprises build and scale with AI to accomplish highly complex and routine tasks ' adds Accenture.



