Accenture has announced that, through Accenture Ventures, it has invested in CLIKA, a start-up specializing in the compression and optimization of artificial intelligence (AI) models. The move is intended to strengthen Accenture's infrastructure engineering capabilities and accelerate the deployment of AI on edge devices.



CLIKA offers a unified platform that simplifies the optimization and deployment of AI on various devices, such as smartphones, connected objects, autonomous vehicles, and industrial robots. Its software development kit (SDK) automatically compresses and adapts AI models for different hardware architectures, including processors and low-power devices.



Raj Wickramasinghe, global head of infrastructure engineering at Accenture, emphasizes that "edge computing is now a critical component of the AI lifecycle." CLIKA will also join Project Spotlight, Accenture Ventures' accelerator for startups specializing in data and AI.



The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.