Accenture looks to power AI efforts with $3 billion investment

June 13 (Reuters) - Accenture said on Tuesday it
will invest $3 billion over three years into its data and AI
practice, doubling the number of employees that are working with
the cutting-edge technology at the IT consulting firm.
The company, which consults and services various clients
on generative AI projects, said it will have 80,000 people
working on AI as it hires, buys other companies and trains more
employees.
Accenture did not say by when it would hit that number,
but added that the investment was aimed to help companies across
19 industries.
The firm's move underscores a rush among companies to
burnish their offerings with generative AI - technology that the
likes of Microsoft and Alphabet say will
change the way many jobs are done.
On Monday, Salesforce doubled its venture capital
fund for generative AI startups to $500 million and unveiled an
AI Cloud service that hopes to attract enterprises by offering
its AI-powered products under one umbrella.
Accenture's investment in AI follows layoffs in March, when
it decided to let go of about 19,000 jobs in the face of a
downturn caused by high inflation and rising interest rates.
It also launched a tool called the "AI Navigator for
Enterprise", that it said would help guide businesses on how
they can best use the technology.
