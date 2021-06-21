Log in
  Accenture plc
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Accenture plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture : Specsavers Selects Accenture to Transform Technology Capabilities Using the Cloud

06/21/2021 | 01:03am EDT
Specsavers Selects Accenture to Transform Technology Capabilities Using the Cloud
Optical and health retailer to reimagine the customer experience and drive future growth


LONDON; June 21, 2021 - Specsavers has selected Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to help improve and modernise its technology capabilities. This will drive efficiencies across its business and enhance the service experience for its customers, store partners, and colleagues. The new strategic agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two organisations and calls for Accenture, working closely with Microsoft, to modernise Specsavers' legacy IT architecture with cloud, intelligent automation and security solutions. This will drive service improvements and increase automation to reduce IT incidents and lower the total cost of IT ownership through systems consolidation. It will also strengthen security and compliance to rapidly adapt to changing cyber defence, data and privacy needs. Modernising its IT infrastructure will enable Specsavers to respond to business change with greater speed and agility, providing improved resilience as it recovers from the pandemic and expands its services. 'Delivering a first-class experience to our customers, store partners and colleagues is at the heart of everything we do,' said Adrian Thompson, global CIO of Specsavers. 'By building on our long-standing relationship with Accenture, we can further benefit from the power of its technology capabilities and expertise to drive efficiencies across our business, deliver an improved experience and seize new opportunities for growth.' 'The pandemic has created more change than we've seen in a generation and highlighted how cutting-edge technology is vital to business resilience,' said Ashish Goel, Accenture's Health lead in the U.K. 'It has also placed greater importance on personal wellness. As such, for health retailers, customer experience has never been more important. Harnessing the power of cloud, intelligent automation and enhanced security will allow us to support Specsavers on its digital journey, empower its store partners and colleagues to deliver seamless customer experiences and boost business agility in response to change - improving how customers are served as a result.'
About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
About Specsavers Specsavers Optical Group Ltd is an optical and hearing care retail chain, operating globally, which offers optical and audiology services, along with eyeglasses, contact lenses and hearing aids.


# # #


Contact:

Petra Shuttlewood
Accenture
+44 7887 792214
petra.shuttlewood@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 05:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
