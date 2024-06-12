Accenture: new senior management appointments

Accenture has announced the appointment of new senior executives. Angie Park, Head of Commercial and Corporate Finance and former Head of Investor Relations, will become CFO on December 1, 2024 and join the Global Management Committee.



Mauro Macchi, Head of Market Unit for Italy, Central Europe and Greece (ICEG) and member of the Global Management Committee, will become Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on September 1, 2024.



Angela Beatty will become Human Resources Director on September 1, 2024, and will join the Global Management Committee.



Karthik Narain, Group Managing Director, Technology, will add the responsibilities of Chief Technology Officer to become Group Managing Director, Technology and Chief Technology Officer, and Bhaskar Ghosh, Chief Strategy Officer, will add the responsibilities of Chief Innovation Officer to become Chief Strategy and Chief Innovation Officer, both on September 1, 2024.



Atsushi Egawa, Head of Market Unit, Japan, and Ryoji Sekido, Head of Technology, Growth Markets, will become Co-CEOs of Asia-Pacific on September 1, 2024.



Leo Framil, currently GM of Growth Markets, will assume a leadership role in U.S. Financial Services and will remain a member of the Global Management Committee.



' They will play a crucial role in the next chapter of Accenture's long-term growth ' said Julie Sweet, President and CEO of Accenture.



