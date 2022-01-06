Accenture on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) is currently at $378.17, down $19.01 or 4.79%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 15, 2021, when it closed at $375.30

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 24, 2020, when it fell 7.04%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 8.78% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 23, 2021, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 24, 2020, when it fell 9.21%

-- Down 8.97% from its all-time closing high of $415.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 43.68% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2021), when it closed at $263.20

-- Down 8.97% from its 52-week closing high of $415.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 56.32% from its 52-week closing low of $241.92 on Jan. 29, 2021

-- Traded as low as $375.76; lowest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2021, when it hit $367.29

-- Down 5.39% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 24, 2020, when it fell as much as 7.59%

All data as of 3:12:56 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1531ET