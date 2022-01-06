Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Accenture plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 03:32pm EST
Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) is currently at $378.17, down $19.01 or 4.79%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 15, 2021, when it closed at $375.30

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 24, 2020, when it fell 7.04%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 8.78% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 23, 2021, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 24, 2020, when it fell 9.21%

-- Down 8.97% from its all-time closing high of $415.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 43.68% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2021), when it closed at $263.20

-- Down 8.97% from its 52-week closing high of $415.42 on Dec. 29, 2021

-- Up 56.32% from its 52-week closing low of $241.92 on Jan. 29, 2021

-- Traded as low as $375.76; lowest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2021, when it hit $367.29

-- Down 5.39% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 24, 2020, when it fell as much as 7.59%

All data as of 3:12:56 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1531ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 890 M - -
Net income 2022 6 803 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,6x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 251 B 251 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 624 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart ACCENTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Accenture plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 397,18 $
Average target price 427,68 $
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie Spellman Sweet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Penelope Prett Chief Information Officer
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTURE PLC-4.19%251 018
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.28%192 164
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.41%123 956
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.28%105 400
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.43%102 422
SNOWFLAKE INC.-12.36%90 931