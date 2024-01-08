Accenture: strategic investment in QuandHealth

Accenture announces that it has made a strategic investment, via Accenture Ventures, in QuantHealth, an AI-based clinical trial design company that simulates clinical trials in the cloud.



Using proprietary AI technology trained on a massive dataset of 350 million patients, QuantHealth is said to be able to predict trial outcomes with 'significant' accuracy.



According to Accenture, QuantHealth can test thousands of protocol variants and discover the most effective trial design, helping R&D teams to more accurately and quickly predict clinical trial results and decide whether a trial should proceed.



At a time when clinical trials can cost billions of dollars for just 10% of drugs reaching the market, 'QuantHealth can reduce risk and speed up and optimize drug development', believes Accenture.



Terms of the investment were not disclosed.



