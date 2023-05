By Robb M. Stewart

Accenture said Monday that it plans to buy Brazil-based sustainability consultancy Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentavel for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will expand Accenture's sustainability services capabilities, the professional services company said.

