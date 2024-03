Accenture plc specializes in management consulting, technology services and outsourcing services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - consulting services (55.3%); - outsourcing services (44.7%). Net sales break down by sector of activity into automotive/distribution/trips/transport (29.7%), communication/media/high technology (19.8%), financial services (19.2%), health and public services (18.2%), chemistry and energy (13.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.9%), North America (47.3%), and other (19.8%).

