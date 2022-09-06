Accenture to Buy Supply-Chain Specialist Inspirage

By Dean Seal

Accenture PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Inspirage, a supply-chain specialist firm that uses Oracle technology.

The Dublin-based consulting company did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said that after the acquisition is completed, all 710 Inspirage employees will join the Accenture Oracle Business Group.

Accenture said the acquisition should bolster its Oracle supply-chain skills and enhance its Oracle Cloud capabilities.

"With the addition of Inspirage and its deep industry and systems experience, Accenture will be even better positioned to help our clients reinvent supply chain and manufacturing through Oracle technologies," said Renato Scaff, Accenture's supply chain & operations lead in North America.

