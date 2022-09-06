Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Accenture plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:34 2022-09-06 am EDT
285.99 USD   +0.68%
11:25aAccenture to Buy Supply-Chain Specialist Inspirage
DJ
11:07aAccenture to Acquire Oracle technology-focused Inspirage for Undisclosed Sum
MT
10:45aAccenture to Acquire Inspirage, Deepening Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture to Buy Supply-Chain Specialist Inspirage

09/06/2022 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Accenture PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Inspirage, a supply-chain specialist firm that uses Oracle technology.

The Dublin-based consulting company did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said that after the acquisition is completed, all 710 Inspirage employees will join the Accenture Oracle Business Group.

Accenture said the acquisition should bolster its Oracle supply-chain skills and enhance its Oracle Cloud capabilities.

"With the addition of Inspirage and its deep industry and systems experience, Accenture will be even better positioned to help our clients reinvent supply chain and manufacturing through Oracle technologies," said Renato Scaff, Accenture's supply chain & operations lead in North America.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1124ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC 0.33% 285.07 Delayed Quote.-31.48%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) 3.15% 7.379 End-of-day quote.-64.44%
All news about ACCENTURE PLC
11:25aAccenture to Buy Supply-Chain Specialist Inspirage
DJ
11:07aAccenture to Acquire Oracle technology-focused Inspirage for Undisclosed Sum
MT
10:45aAccenture to Acquire Inspirage, Deepening Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Transfor..
BU
09:00aAccenture Federal Services Announces New Roles for Two Executives
BU
07:00aAccenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 22, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fis..
BU
09/02Accenture Closes Purchase of Sentia's Dutch, Belgian, Bulgarian Operations
MT
09/02Accenture Completes Acquisition of Sentia's Businesses in Netherlands, Belgium and Bulg..
MT
09/02Accenture Completes Acquisition of Sentia in the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria
BU
09/02Accenture plc completed the acquisition of Businesses of Sentia in the Netherlands, Bel..
CI
09/01Accenture Buys MacGregor Partners to Expand Supply Chain Network
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCENTURE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61 582 M - -
Net income 2022 6 892 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 710 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart ACCENTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Accenture plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 284,07 $
Average target price 344,62 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie Spellman Sweet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Penelope Prett Chief Information Officer
Manish Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTURE PLC-31.48%179 688
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.18%143 649
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.28%99 092
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.59%76 796
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.38%54 859
VMWARE, INC.-0.19%48 927