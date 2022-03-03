Log in
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
Accenture : to Discontinue Business in Russia

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
Accenture to Discontinue Business in Russia


NEW YORK; March 3, 2022 - Accenture stands with the people of Ukraine and the governments, companies and individuals around the world calling for the immediate end to the unlawful and horrific attack on the people of Ukraine and their freedom. Therefore, Accenture is discontinuing our business in Russia. We thank our nearly 2,300 colleagues in Russia for their dedication and service to Accenture over the years. We will be providing support to our Russian colleagues. While Accenture does not have a business in Ukraine, we will continue our efforts to help our Ukrainian colleagues working around the globe at Accenture and their extended families; we are providing telehealth for those in Ukraine, and helping resettle family members who leave Ukraine. We are donating $5 million to nonprofit relief organizations working to help people in Ukraine and those who are being displaced into Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. We are also matching 100% of the donations from our people.

# # #

Contacts:
Stacey Jones
Accenture
+1 917 452 6561
stacey.jones@accenture.com
Peter Y. Soh
Accenture
+1 703 947 2571
peter.y.soh@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
