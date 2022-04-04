Log in
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
  Report
Accenture to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Conference on Thursday, April 7

04/04/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a virtual Investor & Analyst Conference on Thursday, April 7 from 8:30 a.m. EDT to 11:30 a.m. EDT. The event will feature remarks by Chair & CEO Julie Sweet, Chief Financial Officer KC McClure and other members of the leadership team, and will focus on Accenture’s strategy to deliver 360° value and to continue to lead in the market.

To join, please pre-register via the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at investor.accenture.com. A replay of the conference and slides will be available on the company's website later in the day.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61 896 M - -
Net income 2022 6 981 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 699 000
Free-Float 95,6%
