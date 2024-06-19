Accenture to acquire Italian company Fibermind

Accenture has announced the acquisition of Fibermind, an Italian company specializing in fiber optic and 5G mobile network deployment services, as well as infrastructure engineering.



The acquisition is designed to strengthen Accenture's capabilities in these areas and extend its services to a range of sectors including telecommunications, utilities and transportation.



Together, the two companies plan to create a center of excellence in network engineering, using advanced technologies such as automation, robotics and data analytics to improve innovation and cost management for their clients.



