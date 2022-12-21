Accenture ups full-year guidance on back of strong first quarter

(Alliance News) - Accenture PLC on Friday raised its full-year guidance thanks to a robust first quarter performance which saw solid increases in revenue and earnings.

In the three months ended November 30, the Dublin-based professional services company reported net income of USD1.96 billion, up 9.7% from USD1.79 billion the previous year.

Basic earnings per share in the quarter rose to USD3.12 from USD2.83, representing growth of 10% year-on-year.

Revenue totalled USD15.74 billion, 5.2% higher than the USD14.97 billion achieved the year prior. Consulting revenue grew 1% year-on-year, while Managed Services revenue grew 11%, Accenture noted.

Chief Executive & Chair Julie Sweet said: "Our strong first quarter results reflect our laser focus on creating value for our clients, as well as the significant investments in our business and capabilities we make year in and year out to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

As a result of its strong first quarter performance, Accenture raised its full-year guidance. It now expects diluted earnings per share to be between USD11.20 to USD11.52, up from expectations between USD11.09 to USD11.41 previously.

The firm kept its expectations for revenue growth at between 8% and 11% on a local currency basis.

Accenture declared a dividend of USD1.12, up 15% from a year ago.

Shares in Accenture were up 2.6% at USD268.81 on Wednesday in New York.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.