    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-12-21 pm EST
268.90 USD   +2.67%
03:26pAccenture ups full-year guidance on back of strong first quarter
AN
08:00aSix in Seven Consumers Desire Simplicity in Entertainment Experiences, Accenture Report Finds
BU
12:58aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse early gains; FMCG stocks drag
RE
Accenture ups full-year guidance on back of strong first quarter

12/21/2022 | 03:26pm EST
(Alliance News) - Accenture PLC on Friday raised its full-year guidance thanks to a robust first quarter performance which saw solid increases in revenue and earnings.

In the three months ended November 30, the Dublin-based professional services company reported net income of USD1.96 billion, up 9.7% from USD1.79 billion the previous year.

Basic earnings per share in the quarter rose to USD3.12 from USD2.83, representing growth of 10% year-on-year.

Revenue totalled USD15.74 billion, 5.2% higher than the USD14.97 billion achieved the year prior. Consulting revenue grew 1% year-on-year, while Managed Services revenue grew 11%, Accenture noted.

Chief Executive & Chair Julie Sweet said: "Our strong first quarter results reflect our laser focus on creating value for our clients, as well as the significant investments in our business and capabilities we make year in and year out to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

As a result of its strong first quarter performance, Accenture raised its full-year guidance. It now expects diluted earnings per share to be between USD11.20 to USD11.52, up from expectations between USD11.09 to USD11.41 previously.

The firm kept its expectations for revenue growth at between 8% and 11% on a local currency basis.

Accenture declared a dividend of USD1.12, up 15% from a year ago.

Shares in Accenture were up 2.6% at USD268.81 on Wednesday in New York.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 466 M - -
Net income 2023 7 335 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 738 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Julie Spellman Sweet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Penelope Prett Chief Information Officer
Manish Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTURE PLC-36.82%164 929
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.23%143 689
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.70%127 735
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.08%101 181
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.15%76 311
SNOWFLAKE INC.-58.31%45 413