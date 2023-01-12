Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Accenture plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-11 pm EST
281.08 USD   +2.66%
12:02aAlarmed by Speed and Scale of Disruption, CEOs Embrace Sustainability to Build Long-Term Resilience, According to UN Global Compact and Accenture
BU
01/11Global markets live: Darktrace, Boeing, Tesla, Wells Fargo, Accenture...
MS
01/11Accenture to Acquire SKS Group, Strengthening its SAP and Regulatory Capabilities for Banking Clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alarmed by Speed and Scale of Disruption, CEOs Embrace Sustainability to Build Long-Term Resilience, According to UN Global Compact and Accenture

01/12/2023 | 12:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the halfway point to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals approaches and the deadline to meet key milestones of a 1.5C world looms, CEOs take action to avoid consequences to environment, society and business growth

CEOs are facing an enormously challenging global context, with the vast majority (93%) experiencing 10 or more simultaneous challenges to their businesses and 87% warning that current levels of disruption will limit delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), finds the largest CEO study on sustainability ever conducted by the UN Global Compact and Accenture (NYSE: ACN). While CEOs are increasingly concerned about these headwinds, nearly all (98%) agree that sustainability is core to their role, a sentiment that has grown 15 percentage points over the last 10 years of the study.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005909/en/

CEOs are facing a massive amount of uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)

CEOs are facing a massive amount of uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 12th United Nations Global Compact-Accenture CEO Study draws on insights from more than 2,600 CEOs across 128 countries, 18 industries, and over 130 in-depth interviews—making this the largest-ever sampling of executives, including the biggest group of CEOs from the Global South, since the start of the CEO study program in 2007. In the study, CEOs forewarn about the impact of converging setbacks for business and society, from faltering multilateralism and socioeconomic instability to supply-chain interruptions and the immediate effects of climate change.

“In a world categorized by conflict, energy shortages, rising inflation and the threat of recession, this year’s study shows CEOs do not believe the world is as resilient to crises as we may have hoped. Businesses continue to be impacted by multiple shocks. As a result, on a broad range of issues, from runaway climate change to widening social and economic inequalities, business action right now does not match the ambition and pace needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030,” said Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary General, CEO and Executive Director UN Global Compact.

As these challenges stack up, CEOs point to global issues that traditionally lie outside the corporate sphere—such as climate change or socio-political conflicts—as reasons for worry over delivering value and impact for all stakeholders. With only eight years left to rescue the SDGs, nearly half (43%) of CEOs globally say their sustainability efforts have been hampered due to the geopolitical environment, with that number even higher for CEOs from developing countries (51%). When examining net zero targets set by the world’s largest companies, Accenture also found that nearly all will miss their own targets unless they double the rate of carbon emissions reductions by 2030.

However, some CEOs continue to make a great impact and show clear pockets of success that deliver shared stakeholder value and competitive advantage in their industries and are reshaping the future of sustainable development through innovation and collaboration. Two-thirds of CEOs (66%) say their companies are engaging in long-term strategic partnerships to build resilience. These leaders are reconfiguring underlying supply chains, reskilling their workforces, reassessing their relationship with natural resources, and reimagining planetary boundaries through breakthroughs in technology spanning physical, digital and biological solutions.

“Not meeting the promise of the SDGs is a real concern but, at the same time, an enormous opportunity for companies that reinvent their enterprises and harness sustainability as one of the key forces of change in the next decade,” said Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global Sustainability Services lead and chief responsibility officer. “CEOs are clearly concerned about resilience, but one leader’s resilience is another leader’s growth opportunity. New waves of technology investments and breakthrough innovation can put the SDGs back within reach – but only if leaders turn to sustainability for resilience to help create new markets, products and services that can correct the current trajectory and drive growth amid times of disruption.”

CEOs also identify a clear need to focus on technology for finding solutions to tackle global challenges and drive growth. Leading CEOs are already embedding sustainability into their businesses through launching new products and services for sustainability (63%), enhancing sustainability data collection across their value chains (55%) and investing in renewable energy sources (49%). Nearly half (49%) are transitioning to circular business models, and 40% are increasing R&D funding for sustainable innovation.

In their interviews, CEOs identify key initiatives to build resilience for companies, from establishing science-based climate targets and investing in their workforce’s diversity to engaging in cross-industry partnerships on technology solutions, enhancing supply chain visibility and advancing greater biodiversity. Additionally, CEOs continue calling for government engagement on policy changes1 that prioritize long-term measurable objectives as standardized ESG reporting frameworks, a global market for carbon and incentives for sustainable business models.

“Despite setbacks, there is room for hope. The CEOs we surveyed increasingly recognize they can build credibility and brand value by committing to the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals throughout their operations– not only because it’s the right thing to do, but also because it is good business sense,” added Ojiambo.

About the CEO Study Program

The CEO Study program, developed by the UN Global Compact and Accenture, is an effort to enhance understanding and commitment between the United Nations and the private sector. The program is an extensive review of the advancing corporate sustainability movement, and the publications coalesce dominant views of CEOs, business leaders and UN executives to track developments in sustainability.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 17,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative—one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation-led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

1 Policy positions do not necessarily reflect the views of Accenture.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ACCENTURE PLC
12:02aAlarmed by Speed and Scale of Disruption, CEOs Embrace Sustainability to Build Long-Ter..
BU
01/11Global markets live: Darktrace, Boeing, Tesla, Wells Fargo, Accentur..
MS
01/11Accenture to Acquire SKS Group, Strengthening its SAP and Regulatory Capabilities for B..
AQ
01/11Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform Achieves "Luminary" Status and Wins XCelent..
AQ
01/11ACCENTURE PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/10As Cloud Migrations Soar, Realizing the Full Value of Cloud Continues to be an Urgent P..
BU
01/10Accenture Positioned as Top Leader in Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix®..
BU
01/10Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform Achieves “Luminary” Status and ..
BU
01/10Accenture to Purchase Consulting Firm SKS Group for Undisclosed Sum
MT
01/10Accenture to Purchase German Financial Consulting Group SKS
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCENTURE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 453 M - -
Net income 2023 7 325 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 738 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ACCENTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Accenture plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 281,08 $
Average target price 311,95 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie Spellman Sweet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Penelope Prett Chief Information Officer
Manish Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTURE PLC5.34%173 134
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.91%147 299
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.10%130 917
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.59%99 882
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.55%74 964
SNOWFLAKE INC.-3.90%44 362