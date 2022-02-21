Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Accenture plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial think-tank calls for regulated ESG ratings in Britain

02/21/2022 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen from City Hall in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should regulate sustainability ratings on companies to improve transparency, reduce the risk of greenwashing and protect investors, a regulatory research body said on Monday.

The wall of money going into environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds has raised concerns among regulators about greenwashing, when sustainability credentials are exaggerated to attract investor cash.

The International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) said in a report that the use of ratings was growing fast and investors needed confidence that the market was operating with a high degree of integrity.

"While ESG ratings provide just one interpretation of the many sources of ESG data available to portfolio managers, the growing significance of ESG ratings products across both equity and fixed-income markets cannot be understated," the IRSG said.

At the moment, asset managers typically use largely unregulated ratings on a company's ESG credentials to pick stocks on behalf of investors and pension funds.

The IRSG, sponsored by TheCityUK and the City of London Corporation, called for a principles-based and proportionate set of rules which dovetail with global efforts to bring consistency and standardisation to data and protect investors.

"The IRSG believes that regulation of ESG ratings is now desirable, to provide more transparency around the basis for ESG ratings and mitigate against potential conduct risk," it said.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority consulted last year on whether there should be voluntary "best practice" guidance for ESG raters or binding regulation, with the outcome due this year.

The European Union's securities watchdog, ESMA, is also studying the sector ahead of potential EU regulation, while global securities body IOSCO set out its first global framework last November to prise open the "black box" of ESG ratings.

The IRSG said a global approach was needed to avoid fragmentation in rules which would bump up compliance costs.

"Increased efforts are required to improve the quality, consistency, and availability of the underlying data to ensure market confidence in ESG products," said the report produced with consultants Accenture.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Clarke)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
All news about ACCENTURE PLC
04:20aAccenture Positioned as a Leader in Managed Security Services in Europe by IDC MarketSc..
AQ
02/18HFS Ranks Accenture No. 1 Tech Services Provider to Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods ..
BU
02/18The IDC MarketScape 2022 names Accenture a Leader in managed security services in Europ..
AQ
02/18Accenture Invests in Extended Reality-based Immersive Learning Startup Talespin
AQ
02/18Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Managed Security Services in Europe by IDC MarketSc..
BU
02/17Accenture Makes Investment in Extended Reality-Based Learning Startup Talespin
MT
02/17Accenture Invests in XR-based Immersive Learning Startup Talespin
AQ
02/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Amazon, Walmart, Tesla, Apple...
02/17Accenture Invests in Immersive Learning Startup Talespin
BU
02/16StarTek Names Nishit Shah as CFO, Jayanta Lahiri as CIO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCENTURE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 950 M - -
Net income 2022 6 813 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 203 B 203 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 624 000
Free-Float -
Chart ACCENTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Accenture plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 321,18 $
Average target price 428,90 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie Spellman Sweet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Penelope Prett Chief Information Officer
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTURE PLC-22.52%202 986
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.49%187 983
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%111 517
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.58%95 836
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.71%84 198
SNOWFLAKE INC.-19.18%83 856