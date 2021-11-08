L'Oréal Taps Accenture to Reimagine Consumer Experiences
International beauty group seeks to revamp its digital strategy and provide consumers with a more personalized experience
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates; Nov. 8, 2021 - L'Oréal Middle East has selected Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to help the beauty group across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) use data and advanced technologies to deliver a more authentic and human-centered consumer experience across its brands. Accenture Interactive will leverage its expertise in data-driven marketing transformation to provide L'Oréal Middle East a more precise and connected approach to increase consumer engagement in the region. By putting consumer sentiments and insights at the heart of the business, L'Oréal Middle East will be able to creatively personalize content that meets consumer needs across all of its digital platforms at scale. The additional level of rich data will also enable L'Oréal Middle East to streamline its consumer engagement approach with more relevant product messaging, recommendations and rewards across its beauty products online. "As a digital-first company, we are focused on using technology to innovate and deliver beauty experiences tailored for our consumers," said Mehdi Moutaoukil, L'Oréal Middle East Chief Marketing Officer. "Accenture Interactive boasts deep competencies to help brands drive growth by experience reimagination. We are confident that this collaboration will help us to unlock new possibilities in beauty - from skin diagnostics and virtual try-ons to personalized or bespoke products." David Fregonas, Accenture Interactive's lead for the Middle East, said: "The rapid rise in e-commerce over the past 18 months is paving the way for brands to tap deeper human insights so they can be more creative in every digital engagement. We are excited to help L'Oréal master data-driven beauty experiences to create greater value for consumers, drive greater market differentiation, and ignite long-term business growth in the Middle East." A recent Accenture study
found that the proportion of online purchases for personal care and make-up products by previously infrequent e-commerce users in the United Arab Emirates - defined as those who used online channels for less than 25% of purchases prior to the outbreak - has increased 525% since the outbreak - 175 percentage points higher than the global average (350%).
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com
. Accenture Interactive is reimagining business through experience. We drive sustainable growth by creating meaningful experiences that live at the intersection of purpose and innovation. By connecting deep human and business insights with the possibilities of technology, we design, build, communicate and run experiences that make lives easier, more productive and rewarding. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency by Ad Age and has been named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE
and visit www.accentureinteractive.com
.
About L'Oréal Middle East
L'Oréal is the world's leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s.The company formally set-up operations in the region in 1998 as L'Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 53 nationalities. L'Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L'Oréal KSA in 2012 and L'Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. Headquartered in Dubai, L'Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio 26 beauty brands across four divisions - Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Active cosmetics. In 2021, L'Oréal was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 12th time in a row. It has also been recognized as a global environmental leader with triple 'A' score by the CDP, for the fifth year in a row. In the same year, UNIVERSUM ranked The Group in the top 10 most attractive employers worldwide, and number one in the UAE while ranked it second in KSA in the FMCG category.
# # #
Contact:
Theodore Halabi Accenture +971 50 662 7053
theodore.halabi@accenture.com