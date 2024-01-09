Boeing Stock Is Falling Again. More Loose Parts Were Found on MAX 9 Jets.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that part of the Alaska Air plane fuselage blew off at 16,000 feet.

Rent the Runway to Cut About 10% of Corporate Jobs, Lose Operating Chief

The fashion subscription company has established another restructuring plan that includes cutting about 10% of its corporate roles, or 37 employees.

Volkswagen, BMW Sales Jump But Industry Foresees Bumpier Roads

Volkswagen and BMW sales rose last year but analysts predict a tougher road ahead for the European car industry.

Accenture Acquires Marketing and Tech Agency Work & Co.

Accenture Song, the creative services division of consulting giant Accenture, has struck a deal to acquire Work & Co., a digital design and technology agency.

Tinder Owner Match Draws Elliott Investment

The activist has a roughly $1 billion stake and intends to meet with Match to discuss ways to improve the online dating company's performance.

Microsoft's OpenAI Investment Could Face EU Probe

The EU is considering whether to launch a review of Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI under the bloc's merger regulations, a month after the U.K. said it was also considering whether the tech partnership could have an impact on competition.

SandboxAQ Buys Good Chemistry, Melding AI and Quantum Tech for Drug Discovery

The deal, worth around $75 million, highlights growing commercial demand for new ways of simulating and designing drugs as well as developing new materials.

Instagram and Facebook Will Stop Treating Teens Like Adults

The effort to curb harmful material and reduce unwanted interactions with teen social-media accounts come as states are suing parent company Meta.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Near Deal to Buy Juniper Networks

The deal could be unveiled this week, valuing Juniper at roughly $13 billion.

Lexington Partners Collects Nearly $23 Billion for Secondhand Private-Equity Stakes

The firm's latest fundraising haul is its largest to date and exceeded a $15 billion goal.

