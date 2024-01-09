Alaska Airlines Blowout Reveals Cockpit Door Vulnerability on Boeing Jet

The door was designed to open during a decompression incident but the plane's manual didn't say so. Many experts didn't know either.

X Introduces Shows With Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard, Jim Rome Amid Video Push

Platform CEO Linda Yaccarino is drawing on her TV roots to try to turn around the business.

Rite Aid Approved to Sell Elixir Business for $575 Million

Bankrupt drugstore chain sells its pharmacy-benefit manager business to a strategic buyer.

Rent the Runway to Cut About 10% of Corporate Jobs, Lose Operating Chief

The fashion subscription company has established another restructuring plan that includes cutting about 10% of its corporate roles, or 37 employees.

Volkswagen, BMW Sales Jump But Industry Foresees Bumpier Roads

Volkswagen and BMW sales rose last year but analysts predict a tougher road ahead for the European car industry.

Accenture Acquires Marketing and Tech Agency Work & Co.

Accenture Song, the creative services division of consulting giant Accenture, has struck a deal to acquire Work & Co., a digital design and technology agency.

Tinder Owner Match Draws Elliott Investment

The activist has a roughly $1 billion stake and intends to meet with Match to discuss ways to improve the online dating company's performance.

Microsoft's OpenAI Investment Could Face EU Probe

The EU is considering whether to launch a review of Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI under the bloc's merger regulations, a month after the U.K. said it was also considering whether the tech partnership could have an impact on competition.

SandboxAQ Buys Good Chemistry, Melding AI and Quantum Tech for Drug Discovery

The deal, worth around $75 million, highlights growing commercial demand for new ways of simulating and designing drugs as well as developing new materials.

As Retailers Cite Rising Theft and Shrinkage, Analysts Want More Details

Retailers say a surge in theft has hurt their bottom lines, but investors and analysts are looking for more specifics in coming financial reports.

