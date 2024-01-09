Alaska Airlines Blowout Reveals Cockpit Door Vulnerability on Boeing Jet

The door was designed to open during a decompression incident but the plane's manual didn't say so. Many experts didn't know either.

BlackRock to cut 3% of its staff amid a 'rapidly changing' market environment

Investment-management giant BlackRock Inc. plans to lay off around 3% of its staff, or around 600 employees, the company said on Tuesday, amid what executives described as a "rapidly changing" economic backdrop and shifts in client demands.

Article on Ackman's Wife Triggers Tensions Between Business Insider and Owner

Axel Springer said it is reviewing motivations and procedures behind an article detailing plagiarism accusations against Neri Oxman, who has apologized for some instances BI cited.

X Introduces Shows With Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard, Jim Rome Amid Video Push

Platform CEO Linda Yaccarino is drawing on her TV roots to try to turn around the business.

Rite Aid Approved to Sell Elixir Business for $575 Million

Bankrupt drugstore chain sells its pharmacy-benefit manager business to a strategic buyer.

Sonos Names Apple Executive Saori Casey as Next Finance Chief

Casey has served in her role at Apple for nearly 13 years, according to LinkedIn.

Rent the Runway to Cut About 10% of Corporate Jobs, Lose Operating Chief

The fashion subscription company has established another restructuring plan that includes cutting about 10% of its corporate roles, or 37 employees.

Volkswagen, BMW Sales Jump But Industry Foresees Bumpier Roads

Volkswagen and BMW sales rose last year but analysts predict a tougher road ahead for the European car industry.

Accenture Acquires Marketing and Tech Agency Work & Co.

Accenture Song, the creative services division of consulting giant Accenture, has struck a deal to acquire Work & Co., a digital design and technology agency.

Tinder Owner Match Draws Elliott Investment

The activist has a roughly $1 billion stake and intends to meet with Match to discuss ways to improve the online dating company's performance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-24 1715ET