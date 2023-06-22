9:34 a.m. ET -- Accenture is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Accenture logged a 13% rise in earnings for the third quarter thanks to solid bookings and revenue. Accenture recorded quarterly income of $2.01 billion, or $3.15 a share, compared with $1.79 billion, or $2.79, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, per-share earnings for the quarter rose to $3.19, below the $3.01 mean estimate of analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue for the quarter was 2.5% higher at $16.56 billion, beating the $16.49 billion expected. The company said new bookings for the period were $17.25 billion, an increase of 2% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency terms. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

