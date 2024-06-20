09:49 ET -- Accenture is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The professional services company reported a fall in net income for the fiscal third quarter, but with a jump in new bookings, including more than $900 million in bookings from generative AI offerings. Net income for the quarter was $1.98 billion, compared with $2.05 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Diluted earnings per share were down 3% to $3.04 and revenue came in at $16.5 billion, down 1% in dollars but up 1.4% in local currency. New bookings were $21.1 billion, an increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 26% in local currency. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

