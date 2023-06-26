WANdisco PLC - Sheffield, England-based data migration platform - Signs new two-year agreement with Dublin-based professional services company Accenture PLC for its WANdisco Data Migrator. Says the deal is worth USD113,125, and will support the data modernisation programme for an unnamed "leading Australian bank". Adds it expects to recognise revenue from the contract from the second quarter of 2023 onwards.

Current WANdisco stock price: suspended at 1,310.00 pence each on March 30

12-month change: down 95%

Current Accenture stock price: USD298.43

12-month change: up 2.0%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.