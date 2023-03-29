Access Bank Botswana : ANNOUNCEMENT – RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE

ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE
In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, Access Bank Botswana Limited hereby informs its shareholders and all stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Oteng Keabetswe as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the Board of Access Bank Botswana Limited with immediate eﬀect. The Board wishes to thank Mr Oteng Keabetswe for his membership and wishes him well in his future endeavors.
By Order of the Board
Africa | Asia | Europe | Middle East https://botswana.accessbankplc.com/
Disclaimer
Access Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 09:05:06 UTC.