Access Bank Botswana : ANNOUNCEMENT – RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE

ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, Access Bank Botswana Limited hereby informs its shareholders and all stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Oteng Keabetswe as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the Board of Access Bank Botswana Limited with immediate eﬀect. The Board wishes to thank Mr Oteng Keabetswe for his membership and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

By Order of the Board

