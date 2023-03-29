Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Access Bank Botswana Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCESS   BW0000002161

ACCESS BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

(ACCESS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
2.050 BWP    0.00%
05:06aAccess Bank Botswana : ANNOUNCEMENT – RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE
PU
02/24Access Bank Botswana Limited Announces Resignation of Kgotso Bannalotlhe as Managing Director
CI
02/24Access Bank Botswana : Resignation of managing director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Access Bank Botswana : ANNOUNCEMENT – RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE

03/29/2023 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Requirements, Access Bank Botswana Limited hereby informs its shareholders and all stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Oteng Keabetswe as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the Board of Access Bank Botswana Limited with immediate eﬀect. The Board wishes to thank Mr Oteng Keabetswe for his membership and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

By Order of the Board

Africa | Asia | Europe | Middle East https://botswana.accessbankplc.com/

Disclaimer

Access Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 09:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACCESS BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED
05:06aAccess Bank Botswana : ANNOUNCEMENT – RESIGNATION OF MR OTENG KEABETSWE
PU
02/24Access Bank Botswana Limited Announces Resignation of Kgotso Bannalotlhe as Managing Di..
CI
02/24Access Bank Botswana : Resignation of managing director
PU
01/27Access Bank Botswana Limited Appoints Oteng Keabetswe as an Independent Non-Executive D..
CI
01/27Access Bank Botswana : Appointment of an independent non-executive director of access bank..
PU
2022Access Bank Botswana : Notice of closed period
PU
2022Access Bank Botswana Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2022Access Bank Botswana : VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR ACCESS BANK (BOTSW..
PU
2022Access Bank Botswana : Trading statement for the year ended 30 june 2022
PU
2022Access Bank Botswana : Closed period notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 497 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2021 16,8 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net cash 2021 911 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,7x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 1 486 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 387
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart ACCESS BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Botswana Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kgotso Elvis Bannalotlhe Managing Director & Executive Director
Ratang Icho-Molebatsi Finance Director & Executive Director
Lorato Mosetlhanyane Chairman
Molefe Petros Head-Information Technology
Ngoni Chikore Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED1.49%113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%379 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%224 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%222 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 968
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%140 432
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer