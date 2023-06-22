APPROVAL OF ACCESS BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED BWP2,000,000,000 DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME (THE "PROGRAMME")

The Botswana Stock Exchange (the "BSE") has granted approval to Access Bank Botswana Limited ("Access Bank") for its BWP2,000,000,000 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme issued on 31 May 2023 (the "Programme Memorandum").

The Programme Memorandum was approved by the BSE on 16 June 2023, and in accordance with the BSE Debt Listings Requirements.

In terms of the Programme, Access Bank may from time-to-time issue tranches of notes denominated in Botswana Pula or United States Dollar up to a value of BWP2,000,000,000 (or the United States Dollar equivalent) subject to the terms and conditions of the Programme Memorandum and the applicable pricing supplement(s) relating to the applicable tranche of notes.

A signed copy of the Programme Memorandum, the Trust Deed, the published annual reports of Access Bank (incorporating the audited financial statements of Access Bank for the three most recent financial years), and all other documents incorporated by reference into the Programme Memorandum are available for inspection during ordinary business hours at the registered office of Access Bank.

For more information on the Programme please contact:

Mr. Kefentse Kebaetse

Head, Global Markets and Treasury

Access House, Plot 62433, Fairgrounds Office Park

Private Bag 00303, Gaborone

Office Line: (267) 367 4300 / (267) 367 4312 Mobile: (267) 72 252 019

Email:kebaetsek@accessbankplc.com