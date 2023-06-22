Access Bank Botswana Limited (a public company incorporated in Botswana under registration number UIN BW00001089931) BWP 2,000,000,000 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme Under this Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") Access Bank Botswana Limited (the "Issuer" or "Access Bank Botswana" or "Access Botswana") may from time to time issue Tranches of notes ("Notes") denominated in Botswana Pula ("BWP") or United States Dollar ("USD"), up to a value of BWP 2,000,000,000 (or the United States Dollar equivalent) subject to the terms and conditions in this Programme Memorandum ("Terms and Conditions"). Each Tranche of Notes will have such interest and period of maturity(ies) and other terms and conditions as may be agreed between the Issuer and the Arranger, set out in an Applicable Pricing Supplement issued in respect of each Tranche of Notes, and the Notes shall be listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (the "BSE"), or its successor, and/or such other exchange or exchanges as may be agreed between the Issuer and the Arranger. The Notes shall be listed provided that the maximum aggregate nominal amount of all Notes issued under this Programme will not exceed BWP 2,000,000,000 (or the United States Dollar equivalent). All payments in respect of the Notes will be made, subject to any deduction for or on account of the Republic of Botswana taxes, as described in Condition 8 of the Terms and Conditions. Issuer Sponsoring Broker Access Bank Botswana Limited Motswedi Securities Proprietary Limited Page 1 of 120

Calculation and Paying Agent Trustee Transaction Management Services Proprietary Olivia Maria Britz, N.O. Limited t/a Corpserve Botswana Legal Advisor to the Issuer Appointed Auditors to the Issuer Bookbinder Business Law PricewaterhouseCoopers Arranger and Placing Agent Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited Date of BSE Approval: 16 June2023 Page 2 of 120

The Programme has been approved by the BSE. Notes will be listed on the BSE or on such other or further exchange or exchanges as may be agreed between the Issuer and the Arranger. Details of the aggregate nominal amount of Notes, interest (if any) payable in respect of the Notes, the issue price of the Notes and any other terms and conditions not contained in the Terms and Conditions which are applicable to any Notes will be set forth in a pricing supplement (the "Applicable Pricing Supplement," as further defined in the Terms and Conditions). The Applicable Pricing Supplement will be delivered to the BSE, not later than the time specified for such delivery by the BSE. Prospective investors in the Notes of the Issuer, as with any other listed securities, should ensure that they fully understand the nature of the Issuer's operations, its valuation, and the extent of their exposure to risks, and that they consider the suitability of the Issuer's Notes as an investment in light of their own circumstances and financial position. The BSE's approval of the Programme Memorandum should not be taken in any way as an indication of the merits of the Issuer. The BSE has not verified the accuracy and truth of the contents of the documentation submitted to it and, the BSE accepts no liability of whatever nature for any loss, liability, damage or expense resulting directly or indirectly from the investment in the said instrument. The Notes may be issued on a continuing basis and be placed by the Arranger appointed under the Programme from time to time, which appointment may be for a specific issue or on an ongoing basis. The Programme has, as at the date of this Programme Memorandum, not been rated by any rating agency. However, the Issuer may at any time obtain a rating from a rating agency for the Programme or any issue of Notes issued pursuant to the Programme. The Issuer may agree with the Arranger that Notes may be issued in a form not contemplated by the Terms and Conditions, in which case a Supplementary Programme Memorandum, if appropriate, will be made available which will describe the effect of the agreement reached in relation to such Notes. The Bank of Botswana ("BoB"), being the regulatory authority that regulates the activities of the Issuer, has no objection to the establishment of this Programme nor the issuance of Notes in terms hereof. Page 3 of 120

RESPONSIBILITY The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Programme Memorandum. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Issuer (having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this Programme Memorandum is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. The Issuer, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirms that this Programme Memorandum contains or incorporates all information which is material in the context of the issue and the offering of Notes, that the information contained or incorporated in this Programme Memorandum is true and accurate in all material respects and is not misleading, that the opinions and the intentions expressed in this Programme Memorandum are honestly held and that there are no other facts the omission of which would make this Programme Memorandum or any such information or expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect. The Programme Memorandum is to be read in conjunction with all documents which are deemed to be incorporated herein by reference (see the section entitled "Documents Incorporated by Reference" below). This Programme Memorandum shall be read and construed on the basis that such documents are incorporated into and form part of this Programme Memorandum. VERIFICATION The professional advisers recorded herein have not separately verified the information contained herein. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility is accepted by the said professional advisers as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Programme Memorandum or any other information provided by the Issuer. The said professional advisers do not accept any liability in relation to the information contained in this Programme Memorandum or any other information provided by the Issuer in connection with the Programme. REPRESENTATIONS No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or not consistent with this Programme Memorandum or any other information supplied in connection with the Programme and, if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Issuer and/or other professional advisers. Page 4 of 120