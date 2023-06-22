Access Bank Botswana Limited
(a public company incorporated in Botswana under registration number UIN BW00001089931)
BWP 2,000,000,000
Domestic Medium Term Note Programme
Under this Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") Access Bank Botswana Limited (the "Issuer" or "Access Bank Botswana" or "Access Botswana") may from time to time issue Tranches of notes ("Notes") denominated in Botswana Pula ("BWP") or United States Dollar ("USD"), up to a value of BWP 2,000,000,000 (or the United States Dollar equivalent) subject to the terms and conditions in this Programme Memorandum ("Terms and Conditions"). Each Tranche of Notes will have such interest and period of maturity(ies) and other terms and conditions as may be agreed between the Issuer and the Arranger, set out in an Applicable Pricing Supplement issued in respect of each Tranche of Notes, and the Notes shall be listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (the "BSE"), or its successor, and/or such other exchange or exchanges as may be agreed between the Issuer and the Arranger.
The Notes shall be listed provided that the maximum aggregate nominal amount of all Notes issued under this Programme will not exceed BWP 2,000,000,000 (or the United States Dollar equivalent). All payments in respect of the Notes will be made, subject to any deduction for or on account of the Republic of Botswana taxes, as described in Condition 8 of the Terms and Conditions.
Issuer
Sponsoring Broker
Access Bank Botswana Limited
Motswedi Securities Proprietary Limited
Calculation and Paying Agent
Trustee
Transaction Management Services Proprietary
Olivia Maria Britz, N.O.
Limited t/a Corpserve Botswana
Legal Advisor to the Issuer
Appointed Auditors to the Issuer
Bookbinder Business Law
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Arranger and Placing Agent
Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited
Date of BSE Approval: 16 June2023
The Programme has been approved by the BSE. Notes will be listed on the BSE or on such other or further exchange or exchanges as may be agreed between the Issuer and the Arranger. Details of the aggregate nominal amount of Notes, interest (if any) payable in respect of the Notes, the issue price of the Notes and any other terms and conditions not contained in the Terms and Conditions which are applicable to any Notes will be set forth in a pricing supplement (the "Applicable Pricing Supplement," as further defined in the Terms and Conditions). The Applicable Pricing Supplement will be delivered to the BSE, not later than the time specified for such delivery by the BSE.
Prospective investors in the Notes of the Issuer, as with any other listed securities, should ensure that they fully understand the nature of the Issuer's operations, its valuation, and the extent of their exposure to risks, and that they consider the suitability of the Issuer's Notes as an investment in light of their own circumstances and financial position. The BSE's approval of the Programme Memorandum should not be taken in any way as an indication of the merits of the Issuer. The BSE has not verified the accuracy and truth of the contents of the documentation submitted to it and, the BSE accepts no liability of whatever nature for any loss, liability, damage or expense resulting directly or indirectly from the investment in the said instrument.
The Notes may be issued on a continuing basis and be placed by the Arranger appointed under the Programme from time to time, which appointment may be for a specific issue or on an ongoing basis.
The Programme has, as at the date of this Programme Memorandum, not been rated by any rating agency. However, the Issuer may at any time obtain a rating from a rating agency for the Programme or any issue of Notes issued pursuant to the Programme. The Issuer may agree with the Arranger that Notes may be issued in a form not contemplated by the Terms and Conditions, in which case a Supplementary Programme Memorandum, if appropriate, will be made available which will describe the effect of the agreement reached in relation to such Notes.
The Bank of Botswana ("BoB"), being the regulatory authority that regulates the activities of the Issuer, has no objection to the establishment of this Programme nor the issuance of Notes in terms hereof.
RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Programme Memorandum. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Issuer (having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this Programme Memorandum is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
The Issuer, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirms that this Programme Memorandum contains or incorporates all information which is material in the context of the issue and the offering of Notes, that the information contained or incorporated in this Programme Memorandum is true and accurate in all material respects and is not misleading, that the opinions and the intentions expressed in this Programme Memorandum are honestly held and that there are no other facts the omission of which would make this Programme Memorandum or any such information or expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.
The Programme Memorandum is to be read in conjunction with all documents which are deemed to be incorporated herein by reference (see the section entitled "Documents Incorporated by Reference" below). This Programme Memorandum shall be read and construed on the basis that such documents are incorporated into and form part of this Programme Memorandum.
VERIFICATION
The professional advisers recorded herein have not separately verified the information contained herein. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility is accepted by the said professional advisers as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Programme Memorandum or any other information provided by the Issuer. The said professional advisers do not accept any liability in relation to the information contained in this Programme Memorandum or any other information provided by the Issuer in connection with the Programme.
REPRESENTATIONS
No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or not consistent with this Programme Memorandum or any other information supplied in connection with the Programme and, if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Issuer and/or other professional advisers.
INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATIONS
Neither this Programme Memorandum nor any other information supplied in connection with the Programme is intended to provide a basis for any credit or other evaluation, nor should it be considered as a recommendation by the Issuer or the Arranger that any recipient of this Programme Memorandum or any other information supplied in connection with this Programme should purchase any Notes.
Each investor contemplating the purchase of any Notes should make its own independent investigation of the financial condition and affairs, and its own appraisal of the creditworthiness of the Issuer. Neither this Programme Memorandum nor any other information supplied in connection with the Programme constitutes an offer or invitation by or on behalf of the Issuer or the Arranger to any person to subscribe for or purchase any Notes.
The delivery of this Programme Memorandum does not at any time imply that the information contained herein concerning the Issuer is correct at any time subsequent to the date hereof or that any other financial statements or other information supplied in connection with the Programme is correct as at any time subsequent to the date indicated in the document containing the same. The professional advisors expressly do not undertake to review the financial condition or affairs of the Issuer during the life of the Programme. Investors should review, inter alia, the most recent financial statements of the Issuer when deciding whether or not to purchase any Notes.
This Programme Memorandum does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make the offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. The distribution of this Programme Memorandum and the offer or sale of Notes may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. None of the Issuer, the Arranger, Placing Agent and the other professional advisers represents that this Programme Memorandum may be lawfully distributed, or that any Notes may be lawfully offered, in compliance with any applicable registration or other requirements in any such jurisdiction, or pursuant to an exemption available thereunder, or assumes any responsibility for facilitating any such distribution or offering. In particular, no action has been taken by the Issuer, the Arranger or the other professional advisers which would permit a public offering of any Notes or distribution of this document in any jurisdiction outside of Botswana where action for that purpose is required. Accordingly, no Notes may be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, and neither this Programme Memorandum nor any advertisement or other offering material may be distributed or published in any jurisdiction, except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations, and
