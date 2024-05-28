Access Bank Ghana Plc (the Bank) is a corporate and retail banking. The Banks segments include Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Personal and Business Banking and Treasury and Investment Banking. The Corporate Banking division provides financial services to multinationals and domestic clients across a variety of industry sectors, including cocoa & exports, energy & oil services, aviation & hospitality, mining, construction, maritime and telecommunications. The Personal Banking division forms the retail segment of the Bank and delivers timely and financial products and services to individuals. The Business Banking division is a hybrid of both the Commercial and Personal Banking divisions. The Commercial Banking division is made up of seven distinctive market segments: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, commerce, wholesale, paper & chemicals, manufacturing, frozen foods and pharmaceuticals. The divisionâs portfolio focuses on local corporates and small and medium-scale enterprises.

Sector Banks