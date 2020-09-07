Log in
Access Bank Plc    ACCESS   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS BANK PLC

(ACCESS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Access Bank : 2020 H1 Results Announcement

09/07/2020 | 09:55am EDT
Access Bank delivered robust earnings in the first half of the year, despite the challenges and uncertainties occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Being a Systemically Important Nigerian Bank, we took decisive measures to keep the Nigerian economy going by committing resources and providing the support needed by our customers, colleagues, and communities. We were also at the forefront of Nigeria's fight against the novel Coronavirus through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) initiative. Working with several partners in the private sector, the coalition successfully pooled together funds which were deployed to deliver the financial, material and technical aid needed to save millions of lifes, including feeding 1.7mn households across the country.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 13:54:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 424 B 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net income 2020 95 347 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,47x
Yield 2020 8,79%
Capitalization 227 B 587 M 602 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ACCESS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,58 NGN
Last Close Price 6,45 NGN
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert O. Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Oluseyi Kumapayi Chief Financial Officer
Miabiye Tonye Koko Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESS BANK PLC-35.50%587
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.82%157 392
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-33.21%53 999
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.56%53 293
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.36%45 262
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-18.59%43 198
