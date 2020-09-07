Access Bank : 2020 H1 Results Announcement

Access Bank delivered robust earnings in the first half of the year, despite the challenges and uncertainties occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Being a Systemically Important Nigerian Bank, we took decisive measures to keep the Nigerian economy going by committing resources and providing the support needed by our customers, colleagues, and communities. We were also at the forefront of Nigeria's fight against the novel Coronavirus through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) initiative. Working with several partners in the private sector, the coalition successfully pooled together funds which were deployed to deliver the financial, material and technical aid needed to save millions of lifes, including feeding 1.7mn households across the country.

