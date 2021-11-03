Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Access Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCESS   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS BANK PLC

(ACCESS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Access Bank Commemorates World Hepatitis Day

11/03/2021 | 01:32am EDT
Each year, the stealthy killer- viral hepatitis, in the blood causes 1.4 million entirely preventable deaths. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. While they all cause liver disease, they differ in important ways including modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical distribution and prevention methods. In particular, types B and C lead to chronic disease in hundreds of millions of people and together are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and viral hepatitis-related deaths. Nearly 330 million people have chronic hepatitis B or C virus infection, and viral hepatitis is the seventh leading cause of death globally. Yet less than 1 in 10 persons with chronic viral hepatitis, which can cause liver cancer, know they have it. The burden of hepatitis B infection is highest in the WHO Western Pacific Region and the WHO African Region, where 116 million and 81 million people, respectively, are chronically infected. In highly endemic areas, hepatitis B is most commonly spread from mother to child at birth (perinatal transmission) or through horizontal transmission (exposure to infected blood), especially from an infected child to an uninfected child during the first 5 years of life. Hepatitis B is also spread by needlestick injury, tattooing, piercing and exposure to infected blood and body fluids. Access Bank, Africa's leading sustainability institution has demonstrated its support and commitment to supporting vibrant communities wherein it operates. The Bank continually engages in strategic community development initiatives towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. In commemoration of the 2021 World Hepatitis Day, the Bank partnered Xploits Consulting Limited to execute free Hepatitis B screening/testing and vaccination intervention project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The program was designed with the objectives of engendering awareness on the prevalence of the virus in rural communities, sensitization of communities on prevention and vaccination against Hepatitis B infection. In Nigeria, knowledge of the viral hepatitis remains low with an estimated 10 million persons having the chronic hepatitis B virus out of which 67 per cent are unaware of their status and 50,000 dying annually. Therefore, improving knowledge and providing screening and vaccination is a public health priority. During the program, healthcare professionals were involved to provide information to improve knowledge on the virus. One hundred and ninety-one (191) community members of Bwari, Kwali, Kuje and Gwagwalada area councils of FCT, Abuja gained direct knowledge on the deadly virus and a total of one hundred and sixty (160) persons received free Hepatitis B vaccine in those area councils.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 05:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 564 B 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net income 2021 141 B 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,42x
Yield 2021 9,71%
Capitalization 324 B 788 M 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 497
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart ACCESS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9,30 NGN
Average target price 11,57 NGN
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Miabiye Tonye Koko Chief Information Officer
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Pattison Boleigha Chief Conduct & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS BANK PLC10.06%800
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%158 328
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.88%78 662
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 891
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.64%59 194
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.00%58 815