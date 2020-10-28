Access Bank : Rebuilding together…

At Access Bank, we are passionate about delivering superior value to our customers and providing solutions for the markets and communities we serve. Having seen the devastation caused by the events of the last week to some of our customers' businesses, and the call for a better future for our youth, it is our responsibility to act now.

Our intervention will focus on the following:

Firstly, Access Bank is disbursing interest-free loans to help get affected customers' businesses back on-track. We recognise that speed is important and so we have committed to turning around these loans quickly. Secondly and more importantly, is the empowerment of Nigerian youths and rebuilding public infrastructure.

Loan Intervention

Who is eligible to apply?

Access Bank customers whose businesses were directly affected during the national unrest. Loan types

Support both working capital and asset finance loans: The working capital loans will be tenored for a maximum period of 12 months. The asset finance loans will be tenored for a maximum period of 24 months. The loan repayment will be flexible and aligned with customers' cash flow.

Grants

Enhanced support for youth in the technology and creative industry. Support for micro businesses working with established NGOs and cooperatives. Continued partnership with LSTEF (Lagos State Employment Trust Fund) to empower the youth and Micro businesses.

Access Bank will provide support for the rebuilding of our communities working with corporate Nigeria on these principal areas of focus:

Customers are encouraged to visit http://www.accessbankplc.com/All4one or send an email to All4one@accessbankplc.com for further enquiries and support.

Let's rebuild together. #All4One