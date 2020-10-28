Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nigerian Stock Exchange  >  Access Bank Plc    ACCESS   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS BANK PLC

(ACCESS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Access Bank : Rebuilding together…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

At Access Bank, we are passionate about delivering superior value to our customers and providing solutions for the markets and communities we serve. Having seen the devastation caused by the events of the last week to some of our customers' businesses, and the call for a better future for our youth, it is our responsibility to act now.
Our intervention will focus on the following:

  1. Firstly, Access Bank is disbursing interest-free loans to help get affected customers' businesses back on-track. We recognise that speed is important and so we have committed to turning around these loans quickly.
  2. Secondly and more importantly, is the empowerment of Nigerian youths and rebuilding public infrastructure.

Loan Intervention

  1. Who is eligible to apply?
    Access Bank customers whose businesses were directly affected during the national unrest.
  2. Loan types
    Support both working capital and asset finance loans:
    1. The working capital loans will be tenored for a maximum period of 12 months.
    2. The asset finance loans will be tenored for a maximum period of 24 months.
  3. The loan repayment will be flexible and aligned with customers' cash flow.

Grants


Access Bank will provide support for the rebuilding of our communities working with corporate Nigeria on these principal areas of focus:
  1. Enhanced support for youth in the technology and creative industry.
  2. Support for micro businesses working with established NGOs and cooperatives.
  3. Continued partnership with LSTEF (Lagos State Employment Trust Fund) to empower the youth and Micro businesses.

Customers are encouraged to visit http://www.accessbankplc.com/All4one or send an email to All4one@accessbankplc.com for further enquiries and support.
Let's rebuild together. #All4One

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:19:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACCESS BANK PLC
10/27POST-NO-DEBIT ORDERS ON THE ACCOUNTS : Limitation To The Powers Of Regulatory Ag..
AQ
10/23ACCESS BANK : 'W' Initiative Launches Awareness Campaign, Screening for Breast C..
AQ
10/20ACCESS BANK : Accused of Defrauding Cient
AQ
10/16ACCESS BANK : Charged for Defrauding Client
AQ
10/12ACCESS BANK : Xploits, Access Bank Donate Hand Washing Devices to Abuja Schools
AQ
10/06Nigerian stocks record biggest daily rise in 5-1/2 years
RE
10/06ACCESS BANK : Announces Strategic Update and Transactions in Furtherance of its ..
PU
10/06ACCESS BANK : Announces Strategic Update and Transactions in Furtherance of Its ..
PU
10/06Hit by commodity defaults, banks in Singapore develop digital trade registry
RE
10/05Hit by commodity defaults, banks in Singapore develop digital trade registry
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 429 B 1 133 M 1 133 M
Net income 2020 95 347 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,99x
Yield 2020 7,46%
Capitalization 271 B 712 M 714 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ACCESS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,71 NGN
Last Close Price 7,75 NGN
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert O. Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Oluseyi Kumapayi Chief Financial Officer
Miabiye Tonye Koko Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESS BANK PLC-22.50%712
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%163 696
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-27.36%55 911
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.96%51 399
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.39%48 641
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.82%45 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group