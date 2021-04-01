Access Bank : Group Audited Results for the Full Year ended 31 December 2020

The Group recorded gross earnings of ₦764.7bn (+15% y/y), arising from a 112% y/y growth in noninterest income to ₦275.5bn, which is testimonial to the effectiveness of our strategy and capacity to generate sustainable revenue. Profit Before Tax stood at ₦125.9bn despite the high cost of operating the enlarged franchise and the increase in net impairment charge of near ₦43bn arising principally (~50% of net impairment) from a Structured Trade Finance ('STF') portfolio in the Access Bank UK. The STF impairment is one-off/COVID related and recoverable over the next 12-18 months against insurance cover from world class insurers.

