Access Bank Plc    ACCESS   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS BANK PLC

(ACCESS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Access Bank : Group Audited Results for the Full Year ended 31 December 2020

04/01/2021 | 11:04am EDT
The Group recorded gross earnings of ₦764.7bn (+15% y/y), arising from a 112% y/y growth in noninterest income to ₦275.5bn, which is testimonial to the effectiveness of our strategy and capacity to generate sustainable revenue. Profit Before Tax stood at ₦125.9bn despite the high cost of operating the enlarged franchise and the increase in net impairment charge of near ₦43bn arising principally (~50% of net impairment) from a Structured Trade Finance ('STF') portfolio in the Access Bank UK. The STF impairment is one-off/COVID related and recoverable over the next 12-18 months against insurance cover from world class insurers.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 498 B 1 315 M 1 315 M
Net income 2020 113 B 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,56x
Yield 2020 8,81%
Capitalization 281 B 740 M 742 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 898
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ACCESS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,18 NGN
Last Close Price 8,00 NGN
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert O. Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Miabiye Tonye Koko Chief Information Officer
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Pattison Boleigha Chief Conduct & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESS BANK PLC-5.33%740
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.51%177 945
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.65%79 811
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.13.81%65 184
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.14%60 591
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.20%52 610
