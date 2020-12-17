Log in
ACCESS BANK PLC

(ACCESS)
Access Bank subsidiary rejects money-laundering allegations in Congo

12/17/2020 | 04:37am EST
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Congo subsidiary of Nigeria's Access Bank on Wednesday rejected allegations of money laundering by the Democratic Republic of Congo's anti-corruption agency.

The Agency for the Prevention and Fight Against Corruption (APLC) is investigating allegations by a former Access Bank employee that it laundered money for companies which were under U.S. sanctions.

Access Bank said in a statement that an independent audit "did not reveal any anomalies or malfunctions that could confirm these illicit practices".

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi set up the APLC after making tackling corruption a campaign promise before he was elected two years ago.

The agency said in a statement it would continue its investigation into the allegations against Access Bank.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Additional reporting and writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Stanis Bujakera


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 465 B 1 238 M 1 238 M
Net income 2020 107 B 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,84x
Yield 2020 8,00%
Capitalization 292 B 769 M 776 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 898
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ACCESS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,93 NGN
Last Close Price 8,30 NGN
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert O. Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Miabiye Tonye Koko Chief Information Officer
Anthonia Olufeyikemi Ogunmefun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESS BANK PLC-17.00%769
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.37%166 876
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.43%59 951
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.96%59 104
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.15.56%55 613
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.82%46 201
