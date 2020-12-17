Access Bank subsidiary rejects money-laundering allegations in Congo

The Agency for the Prevention and Fight Against Corruption (APLC) is investigating allegations by a former Access Bank employee that it laundered money for companies which were under U.S. sanctions.

Access Bank said in a statement that an independent audit "did not reveal any anomalies or malfunctions that could confirm these illicit practices".

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi set up the APLC after making tackling corruption a campaign promise before he was elected two years ago.

The agency said in a statement it would continue its investigation into the allegations against Access Bank.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Additional reporting and writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Stanis Bujakera