Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nigerian Stock Exchange  >  Access Bank Plc    ACCESS   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS BANK PLC

(ACCESS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diaspora Remittances: Access Bank to pay Customers N5 for every $1 received

03/19/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a bid to promote diaspora remittances into the country, Access Bank Plc, Nigeria's leading financial institution will be rewarding customers with N5 on every $1 received from their loved ones or associates abroad through foreign remittances.

The N5 for every dollar cashback will be paid to Access Bank customers irrespective of their preference to receive funds as US dollars cash pick-up over the counter or direct transfer into their domiciliary accounts.

The reward scheme is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria's 'Naira 4 Dollar scheme' aimed at encouraging inflow of diaspora remittances into the country and the scheme will run from Monday, March 8 to Saturday, 8 May 2021.

Speaking on the initiative, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, said ' Remittance Services are a key aspect of our economy and it is still vibrant and viable today because people still take care of family members, loved ones, friends and invest at home even as they live abroad.

As part of our promise to create value and meet the needs of our customers, we are happy to announce that our customers can now receive the N5 for every $1 incentive, at any of our branches nationwide, when their loved ones or associates send funds from the diaspora.

The Bank's promise to deliver 'More than Banking' services is even more relevant at this time as customers are looking for convenient products and services to facilitate their lifestyle needs. As a pioneer in international transfer services, we still maintain a strong relationship with our remittance partners: Western Union ,MoneyGram, Ria, WorldRemit ,Transfast, Paysend, Shift, Sendwave and other international money transfer services and we are committed to delivering excellent service to all our customers. Our remittance services are available to both customers and non-customers of Access bank' Victor concluded.

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 07:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCESS BANK PLC
03:54aDIASPORA REMITTANCES : Access Bank to pay Customers N5 for every $1 received
PU
03/12ACCESS BANK  : High Court Hears Case of Two Former Access Bank Staff Accused of ..
AQ
03/10ACCESS BANK  : No Fraud in Bayelsa's N3 Billion Agric Loan - CBN
AQ
03/01SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT  : Denies Links to Disputed Loan Facility
MT
02/24ZENITH BANK  : Becomes Nigeria's Biggest Bank By Asset
AQ
02/22ACCESS BANK  : Commences Accelerator Program, to Empower Startups
AQ
02/18ACCESS BANK  : FCT - Residents Benefit From Digital Training
AQ
02/15ACCESS BANK  : Debtors As Threat to Financial System
AQ
02/09ACCESS BANK  : Partners American Express to Expand Cards Acceptance in Nigeria
AQ
02/04ACCESS BANK  : Partners American Express to Expand Card Acceptance
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 498 B 1 322 M 1 322 M
Net income 2020 113 B 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,51x
Yield 2020 8,98%
Capitalization 276 B 721 M 732 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 898
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ACCESS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,27 NGN
Last Close Price 7,85 NGN
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert O. Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Miabiye Tonye Koko Chief Information Officer
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Pattison Boleigha Chief Conduct & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESS BANK PLC-7.10%720
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.44%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.38.81%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.36%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.96%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.96%57 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ