  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Access Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCESS   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS BANK PLC

(ACCESS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 04/16
7.6 NGN   -6.17%
08:48aNigeria's Access Bank to buy Atlas Mara's stake in BancABC
RE
04/16ACCESS BANK PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/09ACCESS BANK  : Lagos Marathon to Feature Virtual Participation
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigeria's Access Bank to buy Atlas Mara's stake in BancABC

04/19/2021 | 08:48am EDT
ABUJA, April 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's biggest lender Access Bank said on Monday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in African Banking Corporation of Botswana for cash, a month after it acquired a South African bank.

Access Bank is expanding across Africa to counter stagflation at home and dollar shortages that have frustrated businesses. The lender will acquire just over 78% of BancABC Botswana for cash of around 1.13 times book value and a two-year deferred payment, amounting to an undisclosed sum, Atlas Mara said in a statement.

The latest acquisition from ABC Holdings, the local unit of London-listed Atlas Mara, brings its African presence to 10 countries. The deal is expected to close before the end of the second quarter.

"We remain committed to a disciplined and thoughtful expansion strategy in Africa, which we believe will create strong, sustainable returns," Access Group Chief Executive Herbert Wigwe said.

BancABC Botswana is the fifth largest bank in Botswana and has a quality retail loan book with the scope for expansion into corporate and small to medium-sized enterprise lending, Access said.

Nigerian lenders have been seeking new avenues to boost profit amid slow economic growth at home, a drop in government bond yields and a rise in restructured loans due to the impact of the pandemic.

In March Access Bank bought a controlling stake in South Africa's Grobank for around $60 million, becoming first Nigerian lender to venture into South Africa. It has also struck recent deals in Zambia and Mozambique. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS BANK PLC -6.17% 7.6 End-of-day quote.-10.06%
AFRICAN BANKING CORPORATION OF BOTSWANA LIMITED 0.00% 1.98 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ATLAS MARA LIMITED -1.37% 0.36 Delayed Quote.35.19%
Financials
Sales 2021 527 B 1 399 M 1 399 M
Net income 2021 108 B 286 M 286 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,59x
Yield 2021 9,53%
Capitalization 265 B 694 M 702 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 781
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ACCESS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,57 NGN
Last Close Price 7,60 NGN
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Miabiye Tonye Koko Chief Information Officer
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Pattison Boleigha Chief Conduct & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESS BANK PLC-10.06%694
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.51%137 641
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.96%62 954
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.76%60 295
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.31%53 099
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.25.57%51 246
Categories
