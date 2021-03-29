ACCESS : Europe partners with AirConsole to enable unique gaming experience in the car

Oberhausen, Germany and Zurich, Switzerland, March 29, 2021 - ACCESS Europe GmbH today announces that it has partnered with N-Dream AG to bring its award-winning cloud-gaming platform, AirConsole, to the car. The partnership will see ACCESS Europe enable the availability of multiplayer gaming through its In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) platform, ACCESS Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) and its car-centric App Store.

Since its inception in 2015, Zurich-based AirConsole has gained over 9 million players in 190+ countries, partnered with Xiaomi and Atari and made existing world-wide popular games accessible through its cloud console. Today, AirConsole and its community of over 7,000 developers continue to expand the company's impressive library of different titles - including racing, jump'n'run, strategy, ego shooters and adventure - and to now deliver these to cars around the world with ACCESS.

'Now more than ever, people want to bring their digital lives into the car so that they can enjoy all the services they want wherever they are,' said Sven Eckoldt, Global Product Director at ACCESS Europe. 'The shift to an always-connected, consumer-centric product is happening in automotive now, and new services such as games represent a great way to enable this as a superior integrated OEM user experience. We are very happy to have found the perfect partner with N-Dream to bring exciting and fun cloud games to the car with their innovative smart controller concept - which makes it an ideal in-vehicle and RSE proposition.'

AirConsole integrated to the Twine4Car in-car platform provides an entertainment system to play games on any screen in the vehicle and turns the smartphone into a game controller. Via the cloud-based solution, automotive OEMs can deliver an immersed and fun gaming experience to all passengers, whether it is the kids sitting in the back seat or adults in the front waiting for their electric vehicle to charge.

Anthony Cliquot, COO [&] Strategic Partnership Development at N-Dream AG, said: 'There were 2.69 billion video game players worldwide in 2020 - a figure that is expected to grow 5.6% YoY - and the growing popularity of gaming means the car is primed to become an extension of our homes. ACCESS and N-Dream lead the way in this transition by redefining what the in-car lifestyle will look like and offering car users new gaming experiences. The integration of our unique cloud-gaming solution adds another dimension to ACCESS Europe's Twine4Car platform - be it for the head-unit or RSE.'

Twine4Car provides automotive OEMs with a white label full circle IVI entertainment service on the car head unit and rear-seat entertainment screens and partners with multiple content service provider's to enable everything from movies to news, live TV, sports, kids content and now games in the car. ACCESS reduces complexity for OEMs by aggregating content around the globe and delivering apps and services via a single customisable technical platform. The IVI platform supports automotive OEMs in creating their own fully branded and flexible HMI multi-screen in-car user experiences that facilitate driver and passenger consumption of media services and helps to establish new business models that they control in a single solution.

'The importance of content in the connected car is growing and OEMs know in-car entertainment experiences will play a key role in how car brands are perceived in the future. Through Twine4Car, ACCESS Europe is supporting automotive manufacturers by helping them to realise their vision of offering highly differentiated services suited to their brand and strategy that consumers love,' concluded Dr Neale Foster, CEO at ACCESS Europe.

About N-Dream (AirConsole)

N-Dream is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. AirConsole is available in every living room via a Web Browser,[nbsp] Android TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and many telecom operators set top boxes. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 9 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com.

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index, 4813) has been providing advanced IT solutions centred on mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by more than 350 companies. Utilising its network virtualisation technology expertise and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialisation of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company maintains subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

