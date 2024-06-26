Oberhausen, Germany, 26th June, 2024 - NetRange, an innovative provider of automotive platforms and Smart TV solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dailymotion, a prominent global video-sharing and enterprise technology leader. This collaboration is set to redefine the in-car video experience by integrating the Dailymotion app and video technology into the NetRange Smart TV App Store and ACCESS Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platforms, which include an automotive-centric app store with car-centric apps, games and audio and video entertainment content and services.

NetRange, an ACCESS CO LTD. company, is the ultimate content partner for the Smart TV and IVI industries. ACCESS Twine4Car combines an IVI platform and a white-label in-car appstore, enabling automotive OEMs to offer a full range of entertainment services, including video, audio, and games, on a variety of car interfaces.

Through this strategic partnership, NetRange will seamlessly integrate Dailymotion's extensive video content into its flawless in-car video viewing experiences.

"We are excited to partner with NetRange, the leader in the automotive platform industry," said John Offreda, VP, OVP Partnerships in North America & LATAM at Dailymotion. "This collaboration strategically aligns with Dailymotion's mission to transform the video delivery and viewing experience. We aim to redefine the in-car video infotainment experience, offering users a diverse and massive library of videos and experiences."

"NetRange's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with Dailymotion's mission, making this partnership a natural progression towards revolutionizing the way users experience and interact with video content," said Michi Uemetsu, CTO of ACCESS CO., LTD. "As the integration of Dailymotion's tech and content into the NetRange Smart TV App Store and Twine4Car platform unfolds, users can look forward to a transformative and engaging entertainment experience that goes beyond conventional limits."

About NetRange

NetRange, an ACCESS Europe CO., LTD. company (Tokyo Stock ExchangePrime Market, Index, 4813), is the global pioneer of white labelled, licensed App Store provider for Smart TVs, Set Top Boxes, Automotive platforms, and other connected devices such as smart projectors.

NetRange is the One-Stop-Center for Smart TV Brands/ODMs, Chipset vendors, and operators for accessing the licensed contents, covering content agreements, providing backend services and running DRM certification processes. The NetRange solution is integrated on more than 300 partners worldwide including Mediatek, Hisense VIDAA O.S., Arçelik, TCL MOKA, Skyworth Digital, Sharp, Loewe and Changhong. Its fully featured Smart TV Appstore includes local and global premium VoD stores, FAST channels, cloud games, live sports, the latest music, and lifestyle apps.

In addition, NetRange also leverages its content relationships and broadcast technology expertise to provide the Twine4Car Automotive platform solution, a connected car infotainment platform, and VISNOS, a client-based Smart TV OS that significantly reduces the hardware cost for TV manufacturers by enabling Smart TV features through devices with low-powered CPUs Please visit www.netrange.com for more information.

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Index, 4813) has been providing advanced IT solutions centred on mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by hundreds of companies. Utilising its network virtualisation technology expertise and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialisation of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company maintains subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

© 2024 ACCESS CO., LTD. All rights reserved. ACCESS, the ACCESS logo and ACCESS Twine are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, logos and trade names mentioned in the document are the property of their respective owners.

