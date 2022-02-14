Access : Hisense selects netrange as content partner for new vidaa os powered tvs

Hamburg, Germany, February 14th, 2022 - NetRange MMH GmbH ('NetRange'), the global provider of white-labelled, turnkey Smart TV and OTT ecosystems, today announced that it has been chosen to provide content for the new range of Hisense TVs powered by VIDAA OS.

"NetRange has been an invaluable partner to us in ensuring that we have Smart TV apps for all the key markets of our exciting new VIDAA OS-powered TVs," says Rajin Persaud, VP of Product at VIDAA. "We have relationships with Tier-1 app providers, but alone these apps aren't enough to satisfy all consumers all of the time. NetRange is a one-stop-content-shop that ensures we can satisfy consumers in all our key markets and provides a quick and professional integration process which enables us to lower our software investment."

The new Hisense Smart TVs are powered by the in-house VIDAA OS. Hisense has direct relationships with Tier 1 app providers, but to be able to offer a great Smart TV experience in all its target markets around the world, it needs the wide variety of apps that the NetRange Smart TV portal provides, including local language content for Europe, LATAM, South East Asia and the CIS markets. In addition to Smart TV content, NetRange has provided customised icon and poster design, and app debugging support for Hisense through NetRange's browser knowledge and DRM integration experience.

"For a TV manufacturer, providing the best Smart TV content experiences that meet each regional need as well as making cutting-edge TV sets is a real challenge," says Shinji Hoshino, VP of Web Platform Business Unit, ACCESS CO., LTD. "The NetRange Smart TV portal combined with Hisense's direct relationships with Tier-1 app developers, ensures that the new VIDAA OS powered Hisense TVs provide great Smart TV experiences in all its target markets. An additional benefit to Hisense has been the ACCESS group's stability and browser heritage, which has enabled us to help integrate the Hisense solution with VIDAA OS and provide continuous support and maintenance moving forward. We have been excited to help Hisense get its new VIDAA-powered TVs on the market fast and on-time."

About VIDAA OS

VIDAA USA Inc. was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia USA. Our flagship product is the VIDAA TV OS which is currently in its sixth generation. VIDAA TV OS is a modern global Smart TV operating system and content platform. By choosing VIDAA, TV OEM manufacturers get a turn-key Linux based OS with voice control, an app store, billing and payment, and much more. Our customers include brands such as Hisense, Loewe, Toshiba and many others.

PR Contact

Jernej Smisl, Director of Marketing

Jernej.Smisl@vidaa.com

About NetRange

NetRange, an ACCESS CO., LTD. company (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index, 4813), is a leading pioneer of Smart TV and a global provider of white labelled, turnkey Smart TV and OTT ecosystems and app stores.

NetRange operates an integrated, full-service solution which includes content aggregation, UI design, payment, backend services including a global CDN and billing and customer management, second level support and app development for more than 100 global CE, TV, STB, retailer and operator brands, including Vodafone, Grundig, Arçelik, TCL, Skyworth, Sharp, Loewe, Changhong, IKEA, MSH, Thomson HD+. Its fully featured Smart TV Appstore includes local and global premium VoD stores, linear TV channels via IP, cloud games, live sports, music and lifestyle apps. It makes media content available for TV users in over 100 countries around the world.

In addition, NetRange also leverages its content relationships and broadcast technology expertise to provide OS.CAR, a connected car infotainment platform and VISNOS, a client-based Smart TV OS that significantly reduces the BOM cost for TV manufacturers through enabling a full Smart TV through devices with low-powered CPUs.