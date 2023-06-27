Hamburg, Germany, 27th June 2023 - NetRange MMH GmbH ('NetRange' an ACCESS company), the global provider of white-labelled, turnkey Smart TV and OTT ecosystems, today announced a new strategic partnership with Vidio. This agreement will extend the reach of Vidio's premium video-on-demand service in Indonesia through inclusion in the NetRange Smart TV App Store ecosystem.

"The combination of 'must watch' Indonesian content like our massive hit 'Married with Senior' alongside global hits such as the English Premier League and Hollywood blockbusters has put Vidio in pole position in the race for streaming audiences in Southeast Asia's largest video market," said Hadikusuma Wahab as the Chief Product Officer of Vidio. "Expanding our reach through the partnership with NetRange enables us to capitalise on this success, bringing great content to even more people direct to the biggest screen in the home."

Vidio is the region's leading OTT streaming platform, with over 60 million active users and a strong focus on local content and innovation. Owned by PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk, the service boasts a range of content, free-to-air and subscription channels, live streaming, films and dramas, and television and has been downloaded more than 5 million downloads through the App Store and Play Store. Alongside premium regional content, Vidio offers high-quality international movies from leading Indian production houses such as Eros Now, which are highly popular in Indonesia, and Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast and the Furious, Jumanji, and John Wick. It also offers live sports coverage, including major international events such as the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League.

NetRange Smart TV Portals and App Stores provide the most straightforward route for content creators, TV manufacturers, media, and entertainment distributors to ride the connected and Smart TV wave. NetRange provides portal and ecosystem solutions to CE device manufacturers, infrastructure providers (satellite, cable, and telecommunications), OEMs/ODMs, retailers, and content brands. NetRange always looks to expand its worldwide content portfolio with high value local providers, especially in emerging markets. The portal is continuously developed and enhanced to help its device and content partners deliver to consumers. NetRange portals and ecosystems can be operated as global solutions or designed for specific countries, to drive a key business strategy of providing content to an often-underserved region: this combination of global content with leading local content is a key focus for NetRange's Smart TV portfolio.

"NetRange is delighted to embark on this journey with Vidio as part of our drive to bring high-quality content and innovative consumer experiences to consumers via smart TVs in the booming Indonesian video market," said Michi Uemetsu, CTO of ACCESS CO., LTD. "Inclusion in NetRange's Smart TV Apps enables Vidio content to be enjoyed by even more of the region's consumers."

About NetRange

NetRange, an ACCESS CO., LTD. company (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Index, 4813), is the global pioneer of white labelled, licensed App Store provider for Smart TV, Set Top Box, Automotive platforms, and other connected devices such as Set-Top-Box, Smart Projector, and commercial boards.

NetRange is the One-Stop-Center for Smart TV Brands/ODM, Chipset vendors, and operators for accessing the licensed contents, covering content agreement, providing backend service and running DRM certification process. The NetRange solution is integrated on more than 300 partners worldwide including Mediatek, Hisense VIDAA O.S., Arçelik, TCL MOKA, Skyworth Digital, Sharp, Loewe, Changhong. Its fully featured Smart TV Appstore includes local and global premium VoD stores, FAST channels, cloud games, live sports, the latest music, and lifestyle apps.[nbsp]

In addition, NetRange also leverages its content relationships and broadcast technology expertise to provide Twine4Car Automotive platform solution, a connected car infotainment platform, and VISNOS, a client-based Smart TV OS that significantly reduces the hardware cost for TV manufacturers by enabling Smart TV features through devices with low-powered CPUs.

About Vidio

Vidio is the first Indonesian-made OTT, which was founded in 2014. As the first local OTT, Vidio has an inherent understanding of the market and curates the best content for Indonesian watchers. Vidio connects to more than 50 TVs [&] 30 radios and delivers the most extensive streaming service. Vidio offers millions of local and international contents through its VOD services and pays TV network subscriptions, including Vidio Original Series, TV series, dramas, cartoons and animations, documentaries, as well as thousands of sporting events from a wide range of leagues, including the Premier League and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Vidio is dedicated to giving its users the best and most convenient access to entertainment, regardless of their location or device.