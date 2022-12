Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise of the appointment of Mr. Hugh Campbell as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective December 10, 2022.

Mr. Campbell who has served on the AFS Senior Management team as Manager-Collections & Internal Control since 2016, comes to the assignment with more than 28 years of experience in the finance sector. He holds an MBA from the University of the West Indies, Mona and a first degree in Banking and Financial Services from the University of Technology Jamaica.