Access Financial Services Limited is a Jamaica-based financial services provider. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is retail lending to the micro enterprise sector for personal and business purposes. The Company also operates a money services division and offers bill payment services. Its loan products include personal loan, and business loan. It operates through an island-wide retail network of approximately 18 branches. The Company operates in two geographical areas namely Jamaica and United States. Its personal loan amounts range between J$10,000 and J$2.5M, and loan tenure range between three months and five years. Its loan amounts range between J$10,000 for and J$1.5M for Microbiz loans and between J$1.5M and J$20M for SME loans. Its Microbiz loans tenure range between three months and three years and SME loans can be borrowed for up to five years. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Embassy Loans Inc.

Sector Consumer Lending