Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise of the changes in leadership positions within the Board of Directors, as decided at the Board meeting held on June 27, 2024.

The Executive Chairman, Mr. Marcus James requested a one-year leave of absence from his role effective June 27, 2024. During this period, Mr. James will continue to serve on the Board. His request was granted, and Mr. Shaw was subsequently appointed as the new Chairman of the Board. Mr. Shaw brings extensive leadership experience in the financial sector, having served in senior positions where he consistently exceeded targets, improved efficiency, and delivered strong financial results.

Additionally, the Board has appointed Mrs. Charmaine Boyd-Walker as the Chairman of the Audit & Risk Management Committee. Mrs. Boyd-Walker has over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance, with significant expertise in audit and accounting standards, internal controls, compliance, and risk management.

The Board has full confidence in these changes and looks forward to the exceptional contributions that the new appointees will make in their respective roles.