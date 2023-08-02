- August 2, 2023
- 8:48 am
Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise that the delay in the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, has resulted in a delay in the publication of the annual report.
AFS anticipates the publication of its annual report to be on or before August 31, 2023.
