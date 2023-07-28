- July 28, 2023
- 4:16 pm
Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise that the Board of Directors will be holding a Board Meeting on August 3, 2023. At this meeting, the Directors will consider making a dividend payment to its ordinary shareholders.
Disclaimer
Access Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 21:24:39 UTC.