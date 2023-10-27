Access Financial Services Limited is a Jamaica-based financial services provider. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is retail lending to the micro enterprise sector for personal and business purposes. The Company also operates a money services division and offers bill payment services. Its loan products include personal loan, and business loan. It operates through an island-wide retail network of approximately 18 branches. The Company operates in two geographical areas namely Jamaica and United States. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Embassy Loans Inc.

Sector Consumer Lending