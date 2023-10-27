- October 27, 2023
- 9:18 am
Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on November 2, 2023. At this meeting, the Directors will consider making a dividend payment to its ordinary shareholders.
Access Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2023 14:56:32 UTC.